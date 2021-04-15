The Viking athletes had a strong showing at their home track meet on April 9.
Senior Owen Peterson and freshman Garrett Hunt led the Challis youths. Peterson placed first in the long jump with a jump of 19’8¼”. Hunt was third with a jump of 18’5½”. Peterson placed third in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash.
Hunt placed first in the high jump with a jump of 5’10”, which tied a stadium record. He finished second in the 800-meter with a time of 2:17. It was the first time he ran that event.
Junior Tui Schwenke placed second in the shot put with a throw of 38’5¾” and third in the discus with a toss of 111’6”. Sophomore Will Wahlstrom placed sixth in the shot put. Sophomore Aedan Baker placed sixth in the pole vault and Kanyon Hohnstein placed sixth in the triple jump.
On the girls side, Natalia Oestman placed fifth in the 800-meter with her personal best of 2:59 and Darya Oestman placed fourth in the 1600-meter run.
The Vikings compete in Carey on April 15.