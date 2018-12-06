Eight Challis High School football players earned all-conference honors in the Snake River Conference.
Ross Sheppeard was selected to the first team as quarterback and defensive end.
Blaine Ammar was chosen to the first team as offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
Mitchell Cotant was named to the first team as running back and linebacker.
Parker May is a first team wide receiver and tight end. He also received an honorable mention as a defensive back.
Austin Ollar is a first team kicker.
Cooper Erickson received an honorable mention as running back and linebacker. Garrett Millick received an honorable mention as offensive lineman and defensive end. Bruin Bradshaw received an honorable mention as a linebacker.
The Snake River Conference competition is “very tough” and is the strongest conference in the state, CHS football coach Titi Cain said.
“We are very proud of the efforts of these student athletes and most importantly how they represented the Challis varsity football program and Challis High School,” Cain said.