Seven Challis High School seniors participated in the senior showcase held at Bonneville High School on March 6. It included basketball games, three-point shooting contests and a dunk contest.
Jessi Farr was selected to play on the East team. She played great and hit a three as time expired, but the East squad still lost the girls’ game.
Mitchell Cotant, Garrett Millick and Ross Sheppeard were selected for the boys’ East team. Both the East and West teams were shooting hot and combined to score over 30 threes in the game. Cotant and Millick ended up with two threes each and Sheppeard nailed one. Millick’s second three was pretty important, because the East and West teams were tied with 5 seconds left and Millick shot-faked, let the defender fly past, then hit the game-winning three as time expired.
Three Challis seniors competed in the three-point shooting contest held as part of the showcase. Parker May and Farr joined forces for one team. Rowdy Piva teamed up with a girl from Sugar Salem for the contest. Farr and May combined to make 13 threes in the one minute they were allowed to shoot. Piva and his partner combined for 11.
Following the boys’ game was a dunk competition. William Ashley tried some amazing dunks but could only get one to go down and didn’t advance to the finals.