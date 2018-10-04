Challis High School students and staff are gearing up for homecoming week activities.
The week of Oct. 8-11 is loaded with homecoming-related events, student council Adviser Barb Thomas said. Student council members coordinate all the homecoming fun.
Each school day is designated something different for attire, Thomas said, and students are encouraged to dress in a fashion to match the day.
Monday, Oct. 8 is hippie day. Tuesday is country vs. country club day. That’s when youths can don western outfits or clothes more appropriate to a country club, she said. On character day, Wednesday, “kids can dress up as any character they want.” The school week ends with the traditional spirit day on Thursday, when everyone should dress in school colors of red and black.
Assemblies are planned Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 12:13 p.m. in the gym.
Thursday’s assembly moves to 1 p.m. and features the announcement of the homecoming royal court. Youths then head downtown for the homecoming parade which runs down Main street beginning at 3 p.m.
The CHS girls volleyball team hosts Grace in 5:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday matches for their homecoming game, which is also senior night. After the volleyball game, each class presents a skit.
The homecoming football game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 against the Watersprings Warriors of Idaho Falls. It’s followed by a dance that starts at 9 p.m.