Challis High School track team members competed in Salmon on April 18.
No Viking competitor placed higher than second place, but some of the athletes notched personal records at the 10-team meet.
Hannah Corrigan was second in discus with a toss of 98’4” and fourth in shot put, with a 29’6.25” throw.
The girls sprint medley relay team of Jamie Spence, Jazmine Rivera, Jaylyn VanSchoiack and Mia Strand finished fourth in 2:09.82. The 4x200 relay team of Taylor Jensen, Corrigan, Halle Oerke and Autumn Deal placed fifth in 2:17.44.
VanSchoiack finished sixth in the 100 in 14.19. Strand was 13th in 14.58 and Jensen was 30th in 15.37.
Spence finished 18th in the 800 in 3:07.92. Rivera was 11th in the 100 hurdles in 18.63. Jensen finished 22nd in the long jump, 11’5”. Oerke and Rivera went 6-7 in the triple jump, 29’02” and 28’11”.
On the boys side, the 4x100 relay team of Owen Peterson, Isaac Schwenke, Kasen Hohnstein and Parker May finished fifth in 49.4.
Schwenke was fifth in the shot put, 38’11”. Tui Schwenke was 19th, 39’3”, and Daryn Provence was 22nd, 28’6”.
Isaac Schwenke tossed the discus 113’6” for eighth place. Provence was 12th at 92’11” and Tui Schwenke was 15th at 91’.
Charlie Bullock was 12th in pole vault, going 9’. Tui Schwenke, Hohnstein and Logan Reed all tied for 15th at 8’.
Bullock finished 23rd in the 800 in 2:34.88. Peterson was 13th in the long jump at 16’.5”. Reed was 17th at 15’5.5 inches. Hohnstein was 14th in triple jump, going 29’8”.