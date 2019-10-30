The Lady Vikings ended their volleyball season with losses at the High Desert conference tournament.
The tournament was held on two Wednesday evenings in Blackfoot. The first night pitted the third-place Vikings against the second-place Butte Pirates. The Lady Vikings got off to a strong start with a 26-24 set victory. The girls held the lead for most of the second set but the Pirates surged back at the end to take the set 25-21. The next two sets were lost by the Vikings, 25-14 and 25-17.
Outside hitters Austyn Erickson and Halle Oerke each had eight kills and did a great job of scoring points for the Vikings on the net, coach Debbie Sheppeard said. Setters Ali Rembelski with 14 assists and Zoe D’Orazio with 13 assists put the ball up for the hitters to attack. Defensively Jaylyn VanSchoiack got 26 digs and Oerke got 25 digs.
The next week brought the same two teams to face each other again in a loser-out matchup. The Lady Vikings were unable to best the Pirates and saw their season come to an end with the 0-3 defeat. The set scores for the night were 25-13, 27-25, 25-22. Despite the loss it was obvious the team fought hard and had improved to play their best ball at the end of the season, Sheppeard said.
Erickson’s eight kills and and Autumn Deal’s five kills were tops for the team. Rembelski had nine assists and D’Orazio added eight. The blocking leader was Jordyn Ellis with four and Mia Strand and Deal each put down one block. Perpetual defensive leaders Erickson (13), Oerke (12) and VanSchoiack (12) worked hard on defense to get the digs. Rembelski had two service aces on the night.