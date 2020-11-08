Clayton resident Ron Davies was appointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, representing the Salmon region.
Davies is a retired battalion chief of the Pocatello Fire Department, where he worked for 25 years. He is founder of the Custer County chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation, an avid hunter and an angler.
In his application for the commission post, Davies said he is unaffiliated with any political party. State law limits the seven-person commission to no more than four members from a single political party. That law has led many Idaho Republican governors to select unaffiliated commission members instead of Democrats.
Davies replaces North Fork resident Jerry Meyers, who was listed as a political independent during his tenure on the commission. When Meyers resigned from the commission earlier this year he said it was so he could participate in Republican primary elections. In 2012 the Idaho Republican Party closed its primary elections to only registered Republicans. As an independent Meyers could not vote in a Republican primary election.