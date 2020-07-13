Fisheries managers with Idaho Fish and Game are gathering public comments about proposed fall Chinook salmon seasons on the Salmon, Snake and Clearwater rivers.
People can comment online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. The deadline to submit comments is Thursday, July 16. Information about the fall fishing season proposals can be found at that same website.
The 2020 adult fall Chinook salmon return past Lower Granite Dam is projected to be around 15,000 fish, with about a third being natural origin. A run size at that level will allow a harvest of about 3,000 adult salmon, considerably more than the spring seasons, Brian Pearson with Fish and Game said in a news release.