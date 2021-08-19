Idaho Fish and Game officials are considering changes to some fishing rules in the Salmon region and are seeking input from the public.
Any changes approved by the commission would be in place until 2024. Three changes have been proposed. One is to remove the 14-inch minimum length limit on trout in the Lemhi River.
The second is to remove the 14-inch minimum length limit on trout in the Pahsimeroi River.
The third is to reduce the daily bag limit for sterile lake trout in Stanley Lake to 2 lake trout in the 6-trout bag limit.
Comments about the proposals can be submitted at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish/proposals/salmon where more details are also available. Comments are due by 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
People with specific questions about the proposals may call the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271.