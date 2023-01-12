Public comment is sought on projects proposed in the Sawtooth Forest with funding that would come from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, if the projects are approved.
People can comment through Jan. 16.
Two of the projects are near Stanley. One request is for funds to pay for a new snowmobile and trailer for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. Forecasters at the avalanche center would use the snowmobile for outreach and education programs, to access remote weather stations where maintenance is needed and to collect field data for use in producing avalanche forecasts and warnings.
To comment on that project, contact Ethan Davis at 208-622-0095, ethan.davis@usda.gov or mail him at Ketchum Ranger District, P.O. Box 2356, Ketchum, ID 83340.
Another grant request is for funding to maintain 100 miles of motorized trails in the White Cloud, Smoky, Boulder, Sawtooth and Salmon River mountains within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Plans call for removing trees and brush, installing signs, improving drainage, and repairing trailheads and damaged structures.
Comments on that project should be directed to Caitlin Frawley at 208-774-3032, caitlin.frawley@usda.gov or by mail to Sawtooth National Recreation Area, 5 North Fork Canyon Road, Ketchum, ID 83340.
