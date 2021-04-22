A guide for land-based outfitters and guides in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is being developed and public input on the plan is welcome, according to the Forest Service.
The new plan is being created to streamline proposals from outfitters and guides, to provide consistent administration of outfitter and guide permits and to develop a long-term approach to manage the outfitter and guide program, the Forest Service’s Julie Thomas said.
“Outdoor recreation, both guided and private, is the main reason most people visit the” Sawtooth National Recreation Area, according to Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan. Since the new plan will guide the program for years, he encourages people “to be engaged in the process and review the draft plan.”
The proposed plan can be read at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57197. Comments should be submitted by May 2 by email to comments-intermtn-sawtooth-nra@usda.gov or by mail to Sawtooth National Recreation Area Headquarters Office, Attention Outfitter and Guide Management Plan Comments, 5 North Fork Canyon Road, Ketchum, ID 83340.
The Forest Service is conducting an environmental analysis for the project and expects the draft EA to be finished this summer. It will be followed by another comment period.