Shoshone-Bannock Tribes officials from Fort Hall want to to replace a weir in Pettit Lake Creek, and the public has 30 days from Feb. 19 to comment on the project.
Julie Thomas with the Sawtooth National Recreation Area said in a press release the tribes want to replace a weir built in 1995 in the same area. The project would involve construction of a new sill, new abutments and a small parking area and walkway next to the creek. The proposed project includes the removal of two concrete abutments of a non-functional rough fish barrier upstream of the weir. The tribes also have asked for a 20-year special use permit since their permit expired at the end of 2019.
Funding for the project would come from the Bonneville Power Administration.
Written comments should be sent to Kirk Flannigan, area ranger, Sawtooth National Recreation Area, 5 North Fork Canyon Road, Ketchum, ID 83340. Hand-delivered comments may be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Electronic comments may be submitted to comments-intermtn-sawtooth-nra@usda.gov.