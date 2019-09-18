Challis runners competed with cross country competitors from around the area in a Sept. 14 meet at Challis Hot Springs. The Challis middle school girls finished second as a team.
Taylor Redick of Challis was second with a time of 11:42 in the 2,500-meter race. Behind her in fourth was Jessa Hunt at 11:57. Victoria Savage and Julia Banks both finished in 12:45, landing them in 10th and 11th places. Savage finished before Banks by 0.2 of a second. Madeline Smith had a time of 16:19.
In middle school boys, Parker Banks came in sixth at 11:54 in the 2,500-meter race. Right behind him in seventh was Parley Banks with a time of 12:47.
Charlie Bullock, Challis High School’s lone runner, came in 22nd with 22:08 in the 5,000-meter race. He said football, among other reasons, explains why he is the only boy on the high school team.
“All the other guys wanted to play football or were just lazy,” said Bullock.