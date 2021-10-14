Challis cross country runners competed in Butte, Montana, on Sept. 24.
Parley Banks ran a personal record in the middle school race, placing 27th in a field of 109 with a time of 10:31.2.
There were 78 girls in the middle school race. Julia Banks placed 44th with a time of 12:47.0 and Kayleigh Bauchman placed 63rd with a time of 14:05.1, a personal best.
John Richey ran in the high school JV race, logging a personal best 32:27.6 in the 5,000-meter run. He has cut 8 minutes off his time from his first meet of the season.
The three Challis boys who competed in the varsity race all had personal records, competing in a field of 181 runners. Crossing first for the Vikings was sophomore Drue Crist. He finished in 145th place with a time of 20:01.9, improving his time by a minute from the Mile High Classic. Next to cross the finish line was Parker Banks in 20:59.6. Parker made his goal for the race by running faster than 21 minutes. Alec Richey’s time was 24:31.1. Alec has taken nearly 4 minutes off his time from the beginning of the year.
In the girls varsity race, freshman Taylor Redick finished in 14th place out of 170 runners with a time of 19:51.8. She cut 1:20 off her time for a personal record. Her time puts her among the top four fastest 1A times in Idaho.
The Vikings competed in Salmon on Sept. 29. It was another great day for personal records on the 3,200-meter course. It is the longest race the middle schoolers run. They all stepped up to the challenge and ran personal bests.
In the girls race Emarie Thayn led the Challis runners with a time of 14:07.57 and a third-place finish. She was followed by her sister Abria Thayn with a time of 14:55.95 and eighth place. Victoria Savage set a season record of 16:52.44. Julia Banks was close behind with a personal best time of 17:03.86. Kayleigh Bauchman just keeps getting faster each week. She ran a personal best of 18:08.39. Also running a personal best was Madeline Smith with a time of 19:51.10. Rounding out the Challis middle school girls were Erika Davis (22:32.23) and Suzy Lloyd (22:33.89). These two ran the entire race together and encouraged each other along the way. The middle school girls team took second place breaking a tie with Salmon.
The middle school boys race was lead by Parley Banks finishing in 10th place with a new personal record of 14:18.3. He improved his time by nearly a minute from last year. Parley was followed by Owen Thayn in 15th place with a time of 15:20.12, Christian Barrett 15:54.03, Jayden Hill 16:42.44, McKay Banks 16:53.66, Archer Davis 17:55.50, and Malcom Smith 18:49.53. Archer Davis took a minute off of his time from last year.
In the high school action, Taylor Redick took the lead in the girls 5,000-meter varsity race and never looked back. Taylor won the race setting a new personal record of 19:21.56 and beating the second-place finisher by 27 seconds. Taylor set a very consistent pace for herself and looked strong throughout the race.
The high school boys all ran personal bests as well. The boys team was led again by Drue Crist with a time of 19:11.88, followed by Parker Banks in 19:47.84, Alec Richey in 22:49.78, Cameron Peterson 24:26.31 and John Richey breaking the 30-minute mark with a time of 29.59.56.
The Vikings competed in Pocatello on Oct. 7 in an invitational with 74 schools participating.
Every Viking ran personal bests.
In the middle school girls race, Victoria Savage led the girls team, placing 64th out of 344 runners with a time of 13:48.3. She was followed by Julia Banks in 124th with a time of 14:38.3. First year runners Kayleigh Bauchman and Erika Davis both finished strong with times of 17:17.8 and 18:10.0 placing 261st and 285th respectively.
The middle school boys also ran well, led by Parley Banks with a time of 13:05.7 placing 133rd out of 336 runners. Parley was followed by Christian Barrett with a time of 13:35.9 placing 182nd and Archer Davis in 14:52.2 placing 241st.
In the high school races, John Richey ran in the junior varsity race. He set a new record of 28:48.
“It is pretty exciting to see a runner keep improving the way John has throughout the season,” coach Peggy Redick said. “He has a good attitude and always has a smile on his face.”
Taylor Redick competed in the girls varsity race. This course is known for its fast first mile and Taylor set her mile personal record in the first mile, 5:44. She stayed with the lead group of runners and finished 13th in the field of 108 runners in 20:22.
In the high school boys varsity race, Drue Crist set a new personal record 19:20.2 finishing 70th out 125 runners. Parker Banks finished in 99th place with a time of 20:38.6. Alec Richey also set a personal record for his mile with a time of 6:55, but unfortunately there was no official time recorded for him. He finished in around 23 minutes.
“All the high school runners are running strong and are looking to peak at just the right time for districts and state,” coach Redick said.
The high school district meet is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Challis Hot Springs. The girls run at 3 p.m. and the boys race will is at 3:45 p.m. Viking senior Alec Richey will be celebrated in a senior night ceremony.