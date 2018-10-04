Challis High School cross country runner Hannah Aldous led the Lady Vikings at the Sept. 28 invitational in Shelley with a time of 24:52.5.
Teammate Jessica Hild came in with a time of 30:13.6. Hild again pushed through shin splits and caught up to a Grace runner toward the end of the race. She showed determination and persistence, coach Peggy Redick said. Hild showed she can take the pain and push through to the end goal – the finish line – Redick said.
The high school boys were led by Nicholas Dizes with a time of 19:57.1, followed by Charlie Bullock in 20:16.1 and Riley Shaw in 22:59.9.
In the middle school girls’ race. Taylor Redick finished 42nd out of 238 runners, with a time of 13:51.8. She was followed by Jessa Hunt who finished 78th in 14:41.1.
Parker Banks finished 161st out of 282 runners, with a time of 14:15.7, in the middle school boys’ division.
The Rob Campbell invitational honors Rob Campbell, who coached track and cross country runners at Challis, Shelley, Sugar Salem and Wendell. He taught, inspired and motivated student athletes to believe in themselves and excel at their sport, Redick said. Campbell died while doing what he loved, coaching a cross country meet in 2014. This year, youths from 35 teams ran at the meet in his honor.
The Challis high school runners are prepping for the district races set for Oct. 19 in Arco. The state meet is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Lewiston. Middle school runners wrapped up their season earlier this week.