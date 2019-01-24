Ice should be the name of the game this weekend in Stanley, when the Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel curling tournament returns to the community.
The Boise Curling Club hosts the three-day event beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, and ending at noon on Sunday, Jan. 27. It's a 16-team open bonspiel with a three-game guarantee. Games are played on an outdoor rink. Games are played Friday evening, Saturday morning and evening and Sunday morning. A heated tent is set up next to the rink, and fire barrels are lit to help keep the chill off participants and spectators.
Besides curling action, the event includes a banquet and a learn to curl class at noon Saturday. There's no admission charge to attend any of the games.