ramshorn bridge 10.6

The damaged Ramshorn Bridge was removed from the Middle Fork Salmon River through a cooperative venture of Helfrich Outfitters and the Forest Service.

 Forest Service photo

A 40-foot long damaged bridge that had washed into the Middle Fork Salmon River was removed in mid-September by employees of Helfrich Outfitters.

The 12,000-pound Ramshorn pack bridge was carried into the river in an early August debris flow on Ramshorn Creek, according to the Forest Service. The bridge was essentially demolished and was covered by thousands of pounds of logs, vegetation, rock and debris. It was obstructing river traffic and had become a safety concern.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.