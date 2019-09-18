People have until Sept. 25 to comment on rule changes proposed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Written or emailed comments must be delivered to Deputy Director Paul Kline at P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID 83707, faxed to 208-334-4885 or emailed to rules@idfg.idaho.gov.
Rules up for comment include:
n Limiting nonresident hunting in general season big game hunts without reducing resident opportunity
n Reducing tag buyer congestion for competitive general season capped tags
n Banning the importation of mule deer, white-tailed deer, moose and elk to prevent chronic wasting disease
n Lowering the minimum age to hunt turkey
According to Tom Curet with Fish and Game, the rule changes are in response to concerns from Idaho citizens. One rule change that received noticeable public support was limiting the number of out-of-state tags. According to a press release from Fish and Game the new rule limits nonresident tags in any elk zone, or big game hunting unit for deer tags, to no less than 10 percent of the previous five-year average of all hunters in a unit or zone. To offset the lost revenue from selling tags to fewer out-of-state hunters, Fish and Game officials proposed a 10 percent general fee increase for nonresident hunters.
Another rule that received public support was changing the minimum age for turkey hunting from 10 to eight. Curet said this brings turkey hunting in line with other big-game bird hunting. In the past, 8-year-olds were allowed to hunt birds like pheasants and geese, but not turkeys.
These proposed rule changes will go before the 2020 Legislature. If passed, they go into effect in 2021.