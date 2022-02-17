Another trapper education course is planned in Salmon on Saturday, Feb. 26 to meet increased demand from participants.
The course runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salmon Fish and Game office at 99 U.S. Highway 93 N.
Advance registration is required. People can register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/149-trapper-instructor-led-course? or at the Fish and Game office in Salmon. The class size will be limited to allow for physical distance. Students must be at least 9.
More information is available by calling Fish and Game at 208-756-2271.
