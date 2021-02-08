A bull elk and a buck mule deer were shot and left to waste near Salmon and officials with Fish and Game are asking for the public's help to find the poachers.
The two animals were found north of Moyer Peak in the Salt Creek drainage in hunt unit 28, southwest of Salmon, Mike Demick with Fish and Game said.
Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen estimates the animals were shot around Oct. 15.
Christiansen asks that anyone with any information about the shooters contact him at 208-851-1957 or call the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271. People can also make anonymous reports to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999.
The antlers from both animals were removed, but all the meat was left to waste, Demick said.