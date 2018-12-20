The Challis Blackheart wrestlers traveled to the Malad wrestling tournament Dec. 14 and 15.
Challis finished sixth in the field of 12 schools. Out of the 15 weight groups, Challis had three champions. Cooper Erickson, Kade Bruno and Bruin Bradshaw each walked away with a first-place medal. Erickson was named outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
Colton Battley won two matches, Kasen Hohnstein and Blaine Ammar each won a match, and Charlie Bullock received an A for participation and a coupon for a free dilly bar at Dairy Queen.
The Blackhearts take a couple of weeks off from competition during the school holiday break. They compete again on Jan. 4 and 5 at the Buhl tournament.