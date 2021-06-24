Every record previously set in the River of No Return Endurance Runs in both women’s and men’s divisions were broken last weekend, with the first two men in the 108K race beating the previous best time.
In the 108K men’s race, Jimmy Elam of Big Cottonwood, Utah came in first with a time of 11:03:34, followed by Jhon Barrera of Villavicencio, Colombia with 12:02:11. The previous record from 2015 was 12:13:25.
For the 108K women’s race, Cristi Richards out of Missoula, Montana won with 13:42:05. The previous record, set in 2015, was 14:10:38.
Jeff Mogavero, of Missoula, Montana, set a new record of 4:49:58 in the 55K men’s race. Monte Cole and Kris Brown from Missoula, Montana and Stephen Pretak from Fort Collins, Colorado also blew past the 2019 record of 5:17:22. In the women’s 55K, Mary Kate McGuire from Salt Lake City, Utah won with 5:55:55. The previous record of 5:57:25 was set in 2019.
As for the 32K races, Ryan Hoeck of Reno, Nevada broke the 2019 record of 2:43:24 with his time of 2:36:55. Megan Rolland from Boise won the women’s race in 2:55:49. The previous record, set in 2019, was 3:25:05.
“I don’t know if it was a fluke, but we had an unusually high number of very, very elite runners this year,” event organizer Paul Lind said after the races. Because of the gaps set by some of the new records, Lind said he thinks they’ll stand for a long time.
Lind and his family have put on the endurance runs for nearly a decade, and he said he’s never seen anything like this happen. Lind theorized it could be the COVID-19 pandemic inspired people to push themselves after more than a year of canceled races.
While announcing racers as they crossed the finish line at Challis city park, Lind said it was a relief to hold the endurance event this year after canceling in 2020. Not wanting visitors to bring a potential viral outbreak to Challis, Lind said at the time it was still disappointing to tell people they weren’t holding the event.
Lind’s concerns were warranted, considering 400 runners and nearly 800 supporters congregated in Challis last weekend for the endurance runs. Happy that people can get together again, Lind said one of the objectives of the event is to give the local community a tourist boost.
That boost was sorely missed last year, according to Dustin Webster at the Bent Rod Outdoors. Manning the counter during what he described as “our second busiest time outside of the Braun music festival,” Webster said trail runners make great customers. Webster said runners started coming in at the beginning of last week, looking for gear, supplies and supplements they needed for the trail.
“When you chop off close to 300-700 people coming into town, looking to buy supplies, you definitely notice a dent,” Webster said, describing what it was like to lose out on those visitors last year.
One of the people who visited Challis this year for the 55K challenge was Brian Strouf of Boise. Not trying to set any records, Strouf paused near the Bayhorse aid station to take some scenic photos. While he was snapping shots, Strouf said he’s tried to get in the race for three years. He said he couldn’t come in 2019 because his wife traveled to Germany and he had to babysit. COVID-19 then canceled his plans for 2020, which makes “the third time the charm,” Strouf said before he continued on.