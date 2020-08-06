Fall Chinook fishing on the Salmon, Snake and Clearwater rivers in Idaho opens Aug. 18, following action by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
It opens Sept. 17 on the North Fork Clearwater River.
The Salmon River stretch runs from the river’s mouth upstream to the Twin Bridges boat ramp. The season on the Salmon River ends Oct. 31, or earlier if fish managers give notice of closure. People can fish for fall Chinook seven days a week on the Salmon River.
Fish and Game fisheries managers expect 18,150 adult fish to return to Lower Granite Dam this year, compared to 16,508 that returned in 2019. This year, 11,560 are expected to be hatchery Chinook and 6,590 fish are expected to be of natural origin.
For the second straight year, anglers have the opportunity to harvest some Chinook salmon with intact adipose fins, according to Brian Pearson with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Fall Chinook are unique and are managed separately from other Chinook runs in Idaho, Pearson said. The majority of hatchery fall Chinook are not marked with a clipped adipose fin.
Fisheries managers estimate about 1,400 adipose intact and 1,700 adipose clipped adult Chinook will be available for harvest in Idaho. Half of the allocated fish are destined for the Clearwater River and the other half is split between the Salmon and Snake rivers.