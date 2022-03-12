Well-intended people who feed wintering deer ultimately harm the animals and sometimes people and pets, officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say.
Deer are wild animals adapted to winter and feeding them can create problems that affects their survival, Fish and Game Wildlife Technician Jonathon Prokott said. Supplemental feeding of mule deer often harms them, frequently resulting in their death. Although some mule deer have adapted to live in urban environments and feed on non-native foods, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is a healthy environment for the deer, he said.
The occurrence of sick deer in towns is a long-standing issue common among urban deer populations. The most frequent cause of illness is related to their nutrition, Prokott said, caused by disruptions to their highly specialized digestive system. Specifically, human introduced foods like bird seed, alfalfa cubes, deer blocks and livestock feed can disrupt the delicate balance of their stomach microbiome, he said.
Deer are dependent on bacteria to break down their food. As their diets change throughout the year, so do the bacteria, adjusting to differences in diet composition and the quality of the forage. This change can take several weeks, as deer are poorly adapted to sudden changes in diet. As a consequence, even foods with high nutritional value may become difficult or impossible to digest and animals will often starve to death with full stomachs.
Fawns are particularly susceptible to dying from sudden changes in diet. When their stomach microbiota is disrupted by unnatural foods they are forced to try and maintain their energy levels by digesting internal fat, Prokott said. Fawns do not have extensive fat reserves, which means they begin to digest their bone marrow and eventually suffer organ failure. Fish and Game personnel euthanize or dispose every year of dozens of deer that have died because of supplemental feeding within city limits, he said. Examinations of the carcasses show that many of the animals have full stomachs. However, the bone marrow condition is degraded to the point where it is a clear yellow or red, indicating severe nutritional deficiency, compared to healthy pink or white colored marrow.
Feeding a few deer can lead to many more looking for handouts, congregating unnaturally high numbers in small areas, which increases the chances of diseases spreading, Prokott said. Malnourished animals and crowding creates conditions ideal for serious disease outbreaks.
Feeding deer can also attract more dangerous animals including mountain lions. And, concentrating big game in communities and neighborhoods can lead to increased numbers of wildlife-vehicle collisions. More importantly, fed deer may lose their fear of humans, which can lead to injuries and sometimes death to the animal, pets and even people.
To prevent sick deer, the most important action the public can take is not allow deer the opportunity to forage on unhealthy foods, Prokott said. Supplemental feed like bird seed, alfalfa cubes, deer blocks, livestock feed, or even a recent report of potato chips, are unhealthy for deer.
“The simple truth is good intentions aren’t always good for wildlife,” he said.