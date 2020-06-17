Applicants are being sought to represent the Salmon region on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Jerry Meyers of North Fork represents the region on the commission, but his term ends June 30. In his resignation notice, Meyers said he would stay on the commission until a replacement is appointed.
People who want to apply for the position must be registered to vote as a Democrat or as unaffiliated because no more than four commissioners may be affiliated with a single political party. Interested people should submit their applications to Gov. Brad Little by June 26. Applications are available at https://gov.idaho.gov/appointments/.