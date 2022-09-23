Salmon are the marathon runners — rather swimmers — of the fish world, and for some, their finish line is the rivers and streams of Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game Public Information Specialist Connor Liess says.

Three salmon species make Idaho their final destination: Chinook, sockeye and coho. All three begin as a small, pinkish-orange egg laid in gravel nests. The females use their tails like garden trowels to dig out nests known as redds. Redds of Chinook salmon have been known to be up to four feet deep, Liess said.

