Salmon are the marathon runners — rather swimmers — of the fish world, and for some, their finish line is the rivers and streams of Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game Public Information Specialist Connor Liess says.
Three salmon species make Idaho their final destination: Chinook, sockeye and coho. All three begin as a small, pinkish-orange egg laid in gravel nests. The females use their tails like garden trowels to dig out nests known as redds. Redds of Chinook salmon have been known to be up to four feet deep, Liess said.
The males spend their time gently nuzzling the females into laying eggs. Once the time is right and the salmon do their thing, they prepare for the final step in the process: death.
"Now, as morbid as it sounds, their death isn’t instantaneous. The male and female will ensure the eggs are well protected under a fine layer of gravel, then await their final chapter," Liess said.
For Idaho salmon, the journey of life begins and ends in the same place: fresh water. Chinook, coho and sockeye are anadromous species, meaning they hatch in fresh water, head to the ocean to grow and then swim back up rivers and streams into fresh water to spawn.
When salmon are hatched from the egg, they are called “alevins” and undergo several changes until they grow and become “smolts,” for their long journey – up to 900 miles – from Idaho’s rivers to the Pacific, Liess said.
During their journey, the smolts methodically record changes in the water’s chemical composition by using their impressive sense of smell. They later rely on this information to build a mental river map that guides them back to their spawning grounds.
After some time in the ocean — typically two years, the mature salmon are ready to head home. Once they leave the salty waters of the Pacific, they never again eat. Relying on their fat stores, the Idaho-bound salmon travel back up main river channels into smaller and smaller tributaries until they reach the place they were born.
"That is, if they remembered correctly, not all salmon are successful at pinpointing their birthplace," Liess said.
"And just like that, we’re back to the start. But that, by no means, is the end of the salmon’s story. There are countless other interesting facts about these incredible fish’s lives that you can read for yourself in this month’s edition of Wildlife Express," he said.
Readers will find the Wildlife Express page under the education tab on the Fish and Game website.