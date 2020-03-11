Free chili and open discussion on the management of Idaho’s fish and wildlife are on tap at the Challis Community Event Center on Tuesday, March 24 and on Wednesday, March 25 at the Salmon Fish and Game office. Both sessions run from 4-7 p.m.
Chili with fixings will be served while it lasts, but informative displays manned by Idaho Department of Fish and Game workers will remain up all evening. Topics for discussion include big game harvest statistics, aerial survey results, updates on the spring steelhead season and possible Chinook season and local projects.
There are no formal presentations, so visitors are encouraged to wander in, socialize and learn about fish and wildlife in Custer and Lemhi counties.
Mike Demick, staff biologist at the Salmon Fish and Game office, said conversations at past events have been productive. He said people leave open houses with a better understanding of how natural resources are being shaped by Fish and Game workers in their counties.
“A lot of people that come to these things are sometimes surprised by all the things we do,” Demick said.
“Bring a friend and a neighbor and come by,” Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Tom Curet said in a press release. “These meetings will be informative and we hope folks bring their questions and their appetites.”
For more information, contact the Salmon office at 208-756-2271.