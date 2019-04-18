The remains of an illegally killed bull elk were discovered in late March near Salmon and Idaho Fish and Game personnel are asking for help to find the poacher.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information about the incident. Callers can remain anonymous. Call the hotline at 800-632-5999 anytime with information. People may also call the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271 with information.
Responding to the initial report, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Sheppard found the carcass of a large bull elk near the road on the East Fork of Tower Creek north of Salmon. Sheppard believes the elk was shot from the road. The head was removed and the carcass left to rot. During his follow-up Sheppard learned that five- and six-point bull elk had recently been seen near where the bull elk was found dead.
“There is a very high likelihood that this is one of those animals,” Sheppard said.
He estimated that the elk was shot during the week of March 18. The hunting season for bull elk closed more than four months ago in the area where the animal was found.