An illegally killed pronghorn buck was discovered near Stanley Aug. 14 by Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers.
Fish and Game personnel are asking the public to report any information that could lead to the arrest of the poacher.
Fish and Game Conservation Officers Johnathan Beer and Malcom Clemenhagen found the animal carcass about 130 yards east of Idaho Highway 75 near its junction with Pettit Lake Road. Beer said it appeared the pronghorn had been shot from the road and left to rot. He also said it looked like a small-caliber bullet was used to kill the animal.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information about the poaching. Callers may remain anonymous. Call the hotline at 800-632-5999 to report any information. Or people may contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 with information.