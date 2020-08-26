Rewards are being offered for information related to two poached elk in the region.
James Brower with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said a cow elk was found dead Aug. 15 at the base of Mount Borah, southeast of Double Springs Road.
Fish and Game personnel estimated the elk was shot Aug. 9 or 10. It was about 300 yards from another dead cow elk, which Fish and Game Conservation Officer Joe Heald said had been harvested properly.
Another cow elk was shot and left to waste south of Howe. It was found Aug. 12 on a road referred to as the INL half-mile road. Officers believe that elk was also shot Aug. 9 or 10. A nearby gut pile suggests that two elk were shot at the same time and one was removed, Heald said.
Heald asked that anyone with information that could help Fish and Game determine who shot the elk should call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous.