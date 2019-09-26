A bull moose was poached and left to spoil near Mackay and Idaho Fish and Game personnel are asking for help from the public to find the shooter.
The moose was found near the Park Creek campground off Trail Creek Road near Mackay after people in the area spotted the dead animal on Sept. 22. The moose had been shot, its antlers removed and a small portion of meat cut out. Most of the edible meat was left to waste, Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager James Brower said in a news release. The moose was left 40 yards off Park Creek Road and 70 yards behind the campground.
"This is a busy area right now and we know somebody may have seen something or knows something that will help us in this case," Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts said.
People with information about the poaching may call the Fish and Game office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous. A reward is offered for information that leads to the prosecution of someone in the matter.