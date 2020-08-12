About 30 miles from the nearest road, in the middle of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, staffers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are learning more about salmon and steelhead in one of the most wild places in the lower 48 states.
At the University of Idaho’s Taylor Wilderness research station on Big Creek, technicians spend the summer operating a rotary screw trap to capture juvenile salmon and steelhead and learn more about their status in this wild landscape, according to Fish and Game Regional Fishery Biologist Josh Poole.
Rotary screw traps capture juvenile salmon and steelhead on their way downstream to the ocean, Poole said. Last year, the rotary screw trap on Big Creek captured about 5,000 outmigrating Chinook salmon and more than 1,000 steelhead.
Fish and Game personnel use the data from the traps to estimate how many juveniles are headed to the ocean any year, the age of the fish and their genetic diversity. Fish are implanted with devices to monitor movement and survival.
Big Creek is the largest tributary to the Middle Fork Salmon River, which is designated as a wild Chinook salmon and steelhead refuge area, Poole said. No hatchery salmon or steelhead are released in wild refuge areas, which helps maintain genetic integrity and diversity of wild stocks of fish. Conducting monitoring in these management areas gives researchers insight into how wild populations are doing in a pristine, relatively undisturbed watershed, he said.
Salmon and steelhead research is just one piece of research conducted at Taylor Research Station. Research at Taylor dates back to the 1970s and has ranged from NASA studying aerosols in the atmosphere to studying mountain lions, rattlesnakes and pigeons to studying how wildfires affect the landscape.