About 4,500 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches are scheduled to be stocked in bodies of water in Custer and Lemhi counties later this month.
Blue Mountain Pond in Challis should get 300 fish between Sept. 7 and 11. Mosquito Flat Reservoir is scheduled to get 1,500 fish between Sept. 14 and 18.
Hayden Creek Pond in Lemhi County is due to receive 1,500 fish between Sept. 7 and 11. Kids Creek Pond in Salmon gets 600 fish in that same time frame. And Hyde Creek pond in Lemhi County should get 600 fish that week.