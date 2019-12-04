Public input related to the need for outfitter and guide services in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is being sought by forest officials.
The number of requests for outfitters and guides in the area has increased, so the decision was made to seek input on the possibility, according to a news release from Sawtooth National Forest Public Affairs Officer Julie Thomas.
Forest Service officials would like to hear what types of guide services people want, where they'd like guides to be available and when those services should be offered, Thomas said. All that information can be provided by completing the Forest Service's online questionnaire at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57197. People may request a copy of the questionnaire by sending an email to comments-intermtn-sawtooth-nra@usda.gov. Or people can pick up a questionnaire at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters at 5 North Fork Road in Ketchum or at the Stanley Ranger Station.
Thomas said comments should be submitted by Dec. 20.