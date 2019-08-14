Challis and Salmon anglers can try to catch a giant trout in Blue Mountain Pond in Challis or Hayden or Kids Creek ponds in Salmon, Idaho Department of Fish and Game Biologist Mike Demick said.
Clear Springs Food donated 1,400 giant hatchery trout to be stocked in the local ponds, adding to the 160 super-sized trout already stocked in the three ponds. Those super trout average 9.5 pounds each, Demick said.
The giant rainbows were used as brood stock in the production of trout raised at Clear Springs Foods' Mackay hatchery. The trout are nearing the end of their usefulness to produce the next generation of trout, but make for great fishing, he said.
"Catching one of these monsters will be a summer highlight, especially for kids," Fish and Game fisheries biologist Kayden Estep said.
Fish and Game employees removed vegetation from the two ponds in Salmon to make it easier to catch fish. The trout limit is six fish, all species combined.