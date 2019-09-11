The Challis Vikings hosted the Grace Grizzlies for the season-opening football game Sept. 6 and lost 56-6.
After two consecutive winning seasons, nine graduated seniors and a new head coach, the Vikings had to start all over. Just one Viking starter, quarterback Bruin Bradshaw, had varsity experience prior to Friday night.
The game started out a little rough for the Vikings. Grace kicked off to the Vikings to start the game. But the Grizzlies did an on-sides kick and got the ball back. Grace ended up scoring and taking the lead 8-0 with a 2-point conversion.
The Vikings answered with a touchdown of their own in the first quarter. The second quarter was not good for Challis. On one play, fullback Isaac Schwenke went down with a knee injury. He did not return to the ball game.
The score was 44-6 at halftime and the Vikings had to make up some serious ground without their senior fullback.
In the fourth quarter, Bradshaw got hit in the head and had to exit the game. Freshman Aidan Baker took over as quarterback.
The defense improved in the second half, allowing 12 points.
Bradshaw had 19 carries for 102 yards. Sophomore running back RJ Philps had five carries for 29 yards. Schwenke had two carries for 25 yards in his short time on the field.
Bradshaw had 61 passing yards, 31 of those yards were received by junior Daryn Provence. Philps had the other 30 receiving yards.
On defense, Bradshaw led the team with six tackles. Next was Chris Arrizubieta with five tackles, and Philps and Tui Schwenke each had four.
The Vikings host the North Gem Cowboys at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13. The Cowboys are 1-1 on the season.