An application deadline for grants offered to groups operating in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is Sept. 30. A second round of the grant program has a Dec. 31 application deadline.
About $45,000 is expected to be awarded by the Sawtooth Society. Grant funds come from fees collected by the sale of Idaho’s goat license plate, which recognizes the 756,000-acre recreation area. The Sawtooth Society has an agreement with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for the grant program, Sawtooth Society Executive Director Kathryn Grohusky said.
Non-profit groups, government agencies, public entities, private groups or organizations or individuals may apply for the grants. More information about the program and applications are available online at www.sawtoothsociety.org/issues.
So far, 220 different projects have been funded through the license plate grant program. Trails have been cleared with grant money and public safety projects completed. The Idaho Trails Association has cleared five heavily used trails in the recreation area with grant money it received.
“Early-season trail users really appreciate that we are in there right away to tackle winter damage from deadfall and erosion,” Idaho Trails Association Executive Director Jeff Halligan said of work his group has done with grant money.