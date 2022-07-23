A chance encounter led to a quick $1,600 fundraiser for the Challis High School football team.
Challis school board Chairman Brett Plummer shared a story about the fundraiser and flashed around a sweatshirt at last week’s school board meeting.
Plummer was at Real Deal Smokehouse in Challis and he others at the restaurant couldn’t stop wondering why a diner looked so familiar. A conversation began and the familiar face turned out to be Grey Ruegamer, a former NFL player and the current director of player engagement for the Green Bay Packers.
Ruegamer was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1999 after playing college ball at Arizona State University. He was on the practice squad for the Pittsburgh Steelers for a few months before signing with the New England Patriots in November 2000 where he played until 2002. He played offensive lineman for the Packers from 2003 until 2005, then played three seasons with New York Giants. His final stint was about a month on the roster with the Seattle Seahawks, who released him in August 2009. He joined the Packers’ front office team in 2017.
Ruegamer was willing to help raise money for the Challis football team, so a quick brainstorming session at the smokehouse began. The NFL player signed a Real Deal sweatshirt which was then auctioned off, sort of, Plummer said, because the auction “turned into a nightmare.” People were willing to pay $250 for a sweatshirt, Plummer said, so he switched the plan to getting people to commit their bid as a donation to the Viking football team and then the sweatshirt would be donated to be displayed in the high school. Ruegamer said he’d send a photo of himself to be displayed with the shirt.
“We’ll put it all in a frame,” Plummer said.
No word on whether Plummer pitched the head CHS football coaching position to Ruegamer.
