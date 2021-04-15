Since the inception of the Challis-Mackay RiverCats and Wildcats the teams were limited to players from Challis and Mackay.
But last winter, Arco youths decided they wanted on the fields, too, RiverCats coach Ryan Millick said.
Initially there weren’t enough Arco teens who wanted to play baseball or softball to warrant including the Butte County School District in the agreement between the Challis and Mackay school districts and the Idaho High School Activities Association, Millick said.
That changed when Arco sophomore James Wilson, who recently moved to Idaho from New York, wanted to keep playing baseball.
“We make it work. James wanted a spot on the team,” Millick said.
Wilson traveled to Mackay for open gym sessions with the RiverCats last winter. Wilson asked to be part of the team, a request Millick said turned out to be quite the process.
To allow Wilson and other Arco kids to play on the baseball and softball teams, Millick said Butte County School District trustees had to sign the co-op agreement. Challis and Mackay trustees sign the agreement every year, but Butte County missed the January deadline for this season. However, state officials made an exception and allowed the RiverCats to rush an new agreement to them. That agreement gave the go-ahead to include Arco players.
Two other boys and three girls from Arco have since convinced their parents that driving between Arco, Mackay and Challis would be worth it and those youths signed on with the RiverCats and Wildcats.
According to softball coach Travis Drussell of Mackay, adding the Arco kids is a big step in the right direction. Having a bigger pool of teenagers who want to play baseball and softball improves the quality of the teams, he said. It’s also nice to see interest in the teams grow, Drussell said, because it might prompt more athletes to join the programs.
While including the Arco players adds to the familiar transportation problems the RiverCats have to work around, since the only regulation-sized baseball field is in Challis, Drussell said the girls don’t have that problem. Because they play on smaller fields, like the one at the Mackay Elementary School and the one in Arco city park, Drussell said softball players will get to play in all three towns.
That’s great for the Wildcats, Drussell said, because a big part of youth sports is representing your community. As for the baseball players, Millick said a new baseball field now in the works in Mackay will offer the RiverCats another field to call their own.