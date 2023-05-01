Information provided by a witness to a deer poaching incident near Stanley last October helped Idaho Fish and Game staffers gather enough information to charge and convict two men in the matter.
The men pleaded guilty in March 27 court appearances in Custer County to hunting violations, received suspended jail sentences, were fined and assessed court costs, put on probation and had their hunting privileges suspended.
On Oct. 29, 2022, Jose Carlos Rodriguez Solorio of San Diego, California, and Jose Anthony Solorio of Chula Vista, California, killed a 3-by-4 point buck mule deer near Rankin Creek, off the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River, according to Mike Demick of the Fish and Game Department. The deer hunting season had closed Oct. 24.
The person who saw one of the men with the illegally shot deer told Fish and Game officials that he’d told the California hunter the season was closed and the hunter needed to turn himself in to authorities.
The following day the witness called the Citizens Against Poaching hotline and reported what he’d seen. The witness provided information about the hunter’s vehicle and the location of the kill. Fish and Game conservation officers were able to collect DNA at the kill site and found a bullet that had been dropped there. That bullet helped them determine which man actually shot the deer, Demick said.
Idaho Fish and Game officials worked with personnel from the California Department of Fish and Game which led to charges being filed against the two men.
The men admitted they’d killed the deer. Authorities then learned the poaching occurred in a different hunting unit than they were permitted to hunt in. The shooter reported on his his harvest report he did not kill an animal.
According to Idaho court records, Jose Carlos Rodriguez Solorio pleaded guilty to illegal hunting and illegal possession of wildlife. He was fined a total of $1,600 but $400 of the fines were suspended. He was assessed $330 total in court costs and sentenced to 30 days in jail on each charge. The jail sentences were suspended and he was placed on two years probation for each charge.
Jose Anthony Solorio pleaded guilty to illegal hunting and illegal possession of wildlife. He was fined a total of $1,600 but $400 of the fines were suspended. He was assessed $330 total in court costs and sentenced to 30 days in jail on each charge. The jail sentences were suspended and placed on two years probation for each offense.
Hunting privileges for both men were suspended for three years, Demick said.
