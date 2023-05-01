poaching logo

Information provided by a witness to a deer poaching incident near Stanley last October helped Idaho Fish and Game staffers gather enough information to charge and convict two men in the matter.

The men pleaded guilty in March 27 court appearances in Custer County to hunting violations, received suspended jail sentences, were fined and assessed court costs, put on probation and had their hunting privileges suspended.


