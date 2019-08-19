A hunter education class is scheduled in Mackay from Wednesday, Aug. 21, through Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game class runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. each day at Mackay High School. Youths must be at least nine years old to enroll. Online registration is required at www.fishandgame.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Look for the hunter and bowhunter combination instructor-led class icon to register.
People can reserve a spot and get questions answered by contacting Steve Roberts at 208-539-3956.