The Deadwater ice jam on the upper Salmon River below North Fork slowly went out during the week of March 7, according to Mike Demick with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Low temperatures the night of March 9 resulted in new ice buildup at the upstream end of Deadwater, but that is expected to melt quickly with the warmer weather predicted, he said. Fish and Game officials expect the river to remain turbid in the areas downstream for a few days.
Boat ramps at Red Rock, Bobcat Gulch and North Fork were plowed open on March 10. The Carmen and Tower Rock ramps are currently accessible, but the Fourth of July ramp still has ice at its shore, making launching difficult, Demick said.
Boat anglers are advised to check the current conditions of ramps they plan to use in advance and to use extreme caution, as river conditions can change rapidly with ice dams forming and shifting and large floating chunks causing hazards. Drivers below North Fork can expect rock and debris slides along with slick road conditions in shaded areas, Demick said.
Anglers are reminded that the steelhead daily bag limit for the spring season on the Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers was changed to two fish per day, six fish in possession. Printed publications don’t reflect that change.