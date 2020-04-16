Recreational vehicle registrations in Idaho will be paused for most of April as the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation implements a new online registration system.
In the end, the new system should allow for faster transactions and better service, according to parks department Public Information Officer Craig Quintana.
Customers have limited ability to register recreational vehicles or obtain invasive species permits until April 20. No one can obtain a registration between April 21 and 28.
The new system will be in place by April 29, allowing people to register online, at parks and recreation offices around Idaho and through a new call center. As retail businesses in Idaho reopen following coronavirus closures, businesses licensed to sell the state permits will also have them available.
People can register boats, off-road vehicles and snowmobiles and instantly receive a temporary registration instead of waiting a few days for a sticker to be mailed. And first-time registrations will now be available online and at vendors. Previously a first-time registration had to be done at a parks department or county motor vehicle office.
The online registration site is at https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/. The call center number is 888-922-6743. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
To ease the transition, Quintana said law enforcement officials will suspend enforcement of recreational registration and permits through the end of May, allowing people to recreate without fear of being ticketed.