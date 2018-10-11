The Challis Vikings finally returned to their home turf Oct. 5 to take on the Glenns Ferry Pilots in an important conference game.
Challis dominated Glenns Ferry and left the field big winners, 47-12.
The first quarter began quite well for the Vikings after a nearly blocked Glenns Ferry punt put the Vikings in great field position. Cooper Erickson took it to the house on the Vikings’ first offensive play for a 9-yard score. A solid run by Mitchell Cotant tacked on two more, putting the Vikings out with the early lead, 8-0.
Challis got the ball back and scored once more in the quarter on a 3-yard run by Cotant, who had 129 rushing yards on the night. That run was followed by a good two-point try by Erickson, adding to the Vikings’ score, making it 16-0.
In the beginning of the second quarter the Vikings marched down the field and scored on a 16-yard reception by Parker May, putting Challis up 22-0.
After a series of successful passes, the Pilots finally scored on a 15-yard pass, putting them on the board, 22-6. That didn’t slow Challis down and they scored two more times in the half, once on an 11-yard reception by Rowdy Piva and again on a 44-yard reception by May. May had 81 receiving yards on the night.
At the half the Vikings had the lead, 34-6.
After the half Erickson added two more scores, punching one in from 4 yards and then breaking free on a 54-yarder. After the good extra-point kick by Austin Ollar, the Vikings were up 47-6.
Near the end of the fourth quarter the Vikings had their JV on the field. They played strong, but allowed the Pilots to score again, ending the game at 47-12.
This win brings the Vikings’ record to 5-1. The Vikings are home again Friday, Oct. 12, for their homecoming game. They face the Watersprings Warriors. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.