Irrigators in Custer and Lemhi counties are reminded to contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon before turning their water on to help keep fish out of irrigation ditches.
Once an irrigator calls someone in the Fish and Game anadromous fish screen program office at 208-756-6022, Fish and Game staffers will set ditch fish screens that return fish back to rivers and streams where they should live. Fish and Game officials ask for at least one week notice from irrigators.
The upper Salmon River and its tributaries provide critical habitat for Chinook salmon, steelhead and other fish to spay and rear as juveniles, Mike Demick with Fish and Game said in a news release. After hatching, juvenile salmon and steelhead spend one to two years searching for suitable habitat with food and cover until they migrate to the ocean. When those fish are migrating downstream to the ocean they are at risk of being diverted into a ditch system, Demick said.
That’s why the fish screens are important, he said. The screens prevent the loss of Chinook salmon, steelhead, sockeye salmon, multiple species of trout and mountain whitefish.
A Fish and Game study showed that up to 88 percent of all migrating juvenile Chinook salmon in the Lemhi River are diverted into at least one ditch system as they migrate to the ocean, Demick said. But the 280 fish screens in use in the region help prevent that, he said, and have for 65 years.