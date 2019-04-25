The 20 members of the Challis Junior High School track team continue to show improvement each week, coach Peggy Redick said.
Last week Challis hosted its invitational. Jalie Oerke won the triple jump, leaping 27’9”. Aurora Sunday’s 14’5” jump put her in first place for the long jump. Megan Gregory placed second in the shot put, tossing the heavy ball 2 feet farther than she ever had before.
Ray Slice won both the long jump, going 14’4”, and high jump, 4’6”. Hoak Corgatelli set a personal record in the discus, throwing it more than a foot farther than his previous best.
The girls sprint medley relay team of Oerke, Carley Strand, Jessa Hunt and Taylor Redick won by nearly 5 seconds.
The Challis girls’ hurdle contingent finished strong, led by Strand with a 19.91, Oerke at 19.97, Redick at 22.31 and Sunday at 23.15.
Sunday and Hunt went 1-2 in the 100 with times of 12.81 and 13.57. Oerke was second in the 200. Stephine Carr ran a personal best and placed third in the 400.
Challis swept the girls 800 meter run. Redick led the group in 3:02.45 with Hunt at 3:05.09 and Carr at 3:24.63.
Redick and Hunt kept up the pattern by going 1-2 in the 1600 with times of 6:40.86 and 7:18.60.
Kanyon Hohnstein finished third in the 200 with a season’s best time of 31.59. Parker Banks, Clay Bullock and Billy Dodd were fourth, fifth and sixth, all setting personal records, in the 800.
Slice finished third in the 110 high hurdles after a fall. He got up and ran hard to place, coach Redick said.
The team competes April 25 in Salmon, with the meet kicking off at 3 p.m. Challis hosts the Frontier League district meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.