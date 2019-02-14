People can sign up for little guy wrestling in Challis from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Challis High School.
Practice sessions for the junior wrestling program are scheduled right after school on Tuesday, Feb. 26, Wednesday, Feb. 27, and Thursday, Feb. 28, and on Monday, March 4, and Tuesday, March 5.
A tournament is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.
A youth tumbling demonstration takes place at the same time as the wrestling tournament.
People may contact Bill Bradshaw at 208-993-0893 for more information.