Kade Bruno of Challis competed in his first National Finals Rodeo Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas. Bruno is now a professional saddle bronc rider. In high school he competed in multiple rodeo events, including steer wrestling as seen in this 2018 photo.
Kade Bruno nursed “a little cough” and acknowledged he was “pretty sore” as he drove back to Challis Dec. 12, two days after wrapping up a 10-night competition at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
It was his first appearance on rodeo’s biggest stage and he said it’s tough to put into words what the experience means to him.
Bruno headed to the NFR ranked the No. 9 saddle bronc rider in the world. He scored points and earned money at the NFR and is now ranked No. 11 in the world with $178,505.
Before the finals Bruno had acknowledged that he’d be competing against the best rodeo cowboys in the world. Everyone was there to do their best, including Bruno. He knew winning would be tough, but he was pleased with his performances.
Bruno said he drew good horses every night. He was especially proud that the final night he rode Kool Toddy, a bronc owned by Big Bend Rodeo in Washington state. Kool Toddy was retired after that ride, an experience Bruno described as “pretty cool.” Kool Toddy has competed in rodeos for more than two decades and was named the Columbia River Circuit saddle bronc of the year in 2004 and 2016 and was the third-place Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association saddle bronc in 2010.
“I stubbed my toe in the early rounds,” Bruno said, “but I felt I rode really good. It’s a testament to how tough the competition was. We’re all there for a reason. We’ve been the best all year. You show up to win.”
Now that he’s been to the finals once, he wants to make many repeat appearances. “I don’t know if you ever want to miss it again once you’ve competed there,” Bruno said.
“That first night, coming down that tunnel, that crowd is electric. It gets loud and sends a chill down your spine,” Bruno said.
He was proud and excited to help his friend Tristen Hutchings of Monteview, a bull rider at the NFR. Hutchings ended the season the No. 3 bull rider in the world and won the event on the final night.
“We grew up together,” Bruno said. “I was extremely happy to help pull his rope at the NFR.”
Bruno and his fellow cowboys and cowgirls were kept busy every day, signing autographs and handling other NFR duties. But he had a little spare time to spend with his parents, Mindy and Mike Bruno, his siblings and other family members and Challis friends who traveled to Vegas for the action.
That support from his hometown is important to Bruno.
“It’s extremely humbling how many people from Challis were there and supported me,” he said. “It’s special when a community stands behind you. Tell everyone I love them.”
Bruno won’t be home long. He heads to Billings, Montana, to compete Dec. 17 in the Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo. He’ll be back in Challis until shortly after Christmas and then takes off for the National Western Stock Show in Denver before pulling the long ride to Texas to keep his 2023 competition season rolling.
