Kade Bruno’s “make or break time” to be a professional rodeo competitor seems to have hit the “make” point.

Bruno, a 2019 graduate of Challis High School, qualified for next month’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. He heads to Thomas & Mack Center ranked No. 9 in the world in saddle bronc riding, notching PRCA career earnings of $137,726. A year ago the now-22-year-old was ranked 28th in the event.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.