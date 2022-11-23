Kade Bruno raced into the Challis rodeo arena for the bulldogging competition in this May 2019 photo. Bruno was a high school senior then. He’s qualified to compete in this year’s National Finals Rodeo in saddle bronc riding.
Kade Bruno’s “make or break time” to be a professional rodeo competitor seems to have hit the “make” point.
Bruno, a 2019 graduate of Challis High School, qualified for next month’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. He heads to Thomas & Mack Center ranked No. 9 in the world in saddle bronc riding, notching PRCA career earnings of $137,726. A year ago the now-22-year-old was ranked 28th in the event.
Bruno has had a good year so far in 2022, winning a long list of rodeos including the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the Columbia River Circuit Finals in Redmond, Oregon; the Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo in Central Point, Oregon; the Redding Rodeo in Redding, California; the Daniel Dopps Memorial Ram PRCA Rodeo in Mountain Home; the Eagle County, Colorado, Fair and Rodeo; the War Bonnet Roundup in Idaho Falls; the Cache County Fair and Rodeo in Logan, Utah; and the Ogden, Utah, Pioneer Days rodeo.
He’s hoping to carry that momentum forward as he rides for 10 straight nights in Vegas. Cowboys ride every night of the event, trying to become the world champ. “It’s a battle for 10 nights,” he said.
The top 15 money earners qualify for the NFR and Bruno knows he’s among the best of the best. “The NFR is the biggest rodeo there is. It’s the super bowl of rodeo,” Bruno said.
That said, he’s both humbled and excited to be among the elite competitors. “I’ve dreamed about it since I was a little kid,” he said. When the regular season ended on Sept. 30 and he learned that he qualified for the NFR, it was a dream come true, he said.
Bruno knows the guys he’s competing against. “We all go to the same rodeos,” he said, “we follow the big money around during the season.” The No. 1-ranked bronc rider is Sage Newman from Melstone, Montana. Bruno knows Newman and said he’s “really talented and a really nice guy. To be able to call him a friend is really cool.”
Bruno is the lone Idaho competitor in bronc riding. Two other Idaho cowboys will compete in Vegas — Garrett Smith of Rexburg is ranked No. 4 in bullriding and Dirk Tavenner of Rigby is No. 13 in steer wrestling.
In high school, Bruno competed in multiple rodeo events before settling on saddle broncs for his pro career. “I tried bulls,” he said, but bullriding is hard on a body. “I decided to stick with bronc riding because I could have a longer career and a healthier career.”
Bruno headed to Wyoming in the fall of 2019, on a rodeo scholarship to Northwest College in Powell. The COVID-19 pandemic sent him and all the other NWC students home in the spring of 2020, so he “went rodeoing” for several months. That fall he moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, and attended Sheridan College for a year, competing for the rodeo team there. After a year, he decided to leave college and try to make it to the NFR.
“It was make or break time for me. I had to get a job or rodeo,” Bruno said. “I chose rodeo.” In the last year and a half he’s been all over the country competing in rodeos. He’s in southern states all winter and northern states all summer. The travel part is just fine with Bruno. “It’s been a really great thing. I’ve seen a lot of stuff that people who work all their lives wait until they retire to see.”
These days Bruno travels with two other cowboys in a pickup with a camper on the back for nine months a year, competing in about 110 rodeos. “It’s tough, but you can only do rodeo when you’re young,” he said. He’s hoping to compete throughout his 20s and into his 30s.
Bruno is grateful to the Challis community for helping him along the way to his pro rodeo career. “I’ve had so many people reach out to say congratulations and good luck. I thank the people who’ve continued to support me.”
His parents, Mike and Mindy Bruno, sisters Vanessa and Jacey, nephew, future brother-in-law, both sets of grandparents — Bruce and Debra Bruno and Ron and Pat Bricker — and some extended family members will be in Vegas watching him ride.
After the NFR, Bruno said he’ll come home for Christmas and then head to Denver in January for the National Western Stock Show. From there, he and his travel mates will drive to Texas to rodeo for the next three months, starting the climb back toward Vegas in 2023.
