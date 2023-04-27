kelli ann 4.27

Kelli Ann Strand follows her ball in last week’s Big Ten Championship. The freshman at the University of Nebraska tied for 20th at the tournament.

 David Hague photo

Kelli Ann Strand earned a top-20 finish in her first Big Ten women’s golf championship last week at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Strand ended the 54-hole event at 223, 10 over par, after shooting a final round score of 77, six over the par-71, 6,045-yard course on April 23. Her score tied her for 20th place in the tourney, the highest of anyone on her University of Nebraska team. The Nebraska team finished 10th in team standings. The next highest Husker golfer finished in a tie for 34th with a three-day score of 228.


