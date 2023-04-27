Kelli Ann Strand earned a top-20 finish in her first Big Ten women’s golf championship last week at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.
Strand ended the 54-hole event at 223, 10 over par, after shooting a final round score of 77, six over the par-71, 6,045-yard course on April 23. Her score tied her for 20th place in the tourney, the highest of anyone on her University of Nebraska team. The Nebraska team finished 10th in team standings. The next highest Husker golfer finished in a tie for 34th with a three-day score of 228.
On day one of the tournament, Strand carded two rounds totaling 74, 3 over par. According to a news release from the university, she “got off to a solid start by playing the front nine at even-par 36, before closing the back nine with a 38.” At the end of the first day, Strand was tied for 19th place.
Day two saw her climb into the top 10 individual golfers. She carded a one-over-par 72 on her second round, ending the day at four-over par, 146. She shot 11 pars that day, along with three birdies and four bogeys.
Strand, a Challis High School graduate, entered the three-day tournament leading the Nebraska squad with a team-best 71.72 stroke average, which is on pace for a school record. At that point she owned six top-10 finishes and 18 rounds better than par this season. She went to the Big Ten Championship ranked among the top 115 players nationally by both Golfweek and GolfStat. That ranking puts her among the top 2 percent of U.S. college women’s golfers.
Big Ten Conference officials were to announce postseason honors April 26, after the Messenger’s deadlines. That’s when Strand and her teammates were to learn if they’d advance to a NCAA regional tournament.
This year six regional tournaments are being held May 8-10 and 72 teams will qualify for those tournaments. The top five teams at each regional tournament automatically advance to the NCAA Championship, set for May 19-24. Individual golfers can also qualify for the NCAA Championship. The low individual not on an advancing team, which means six individuals total from each regional site, will advance to play in the championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
